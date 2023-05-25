The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal was confirmed by the Criterium Dauphine as one of its attractions in the test that will take place from June 4 to 11.

Bernal was going to be part of the team ineos in the return to norway that will start this Friday, but unexpectedly on Wednesday the group confirmed that they would not be part of it.

Bode well

Egan Bernal continues to show good recovery, after the accident on January 24, 2022, in which he almost lost his life. He has already competed in eight events since he returned to the roads.

And this year, it has been ‘Top’ 10 twice, as it ranked eighth in the return to romandie and in the Return to Hungary.

“The winner of Tour de France 2022, Jonas Vingegaardis presented as the great favorite for the 75th edition of the Criterium Dauphiné, although it does not have the luxury guides that surrounded it last summer,” says the information.

And he adds: “Leader of the Jumbo-Visma, the Dane will have to face particularly determined opponents like David Gaudu, who beat him in Paris-Nice, Mikel Landa, Enric Mas, Adam Yates and even Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz.”

Bernal is looking for his place in the team that will go to the Tour de France and if his participation in the Dauphiné materializes, it would be a good omen.

“The Dauphiné can also serve as a springboard to Julian Alaphilippe, whose return to the highest level is expected by French spectators, after a series of falls and physical discomfort that undermined his regularity”, sentenced the organization of the race.

It is not the first time that a competition confirms Bernal as one of its stars and in the end his arrival does not materialize.

Therefore, it is time to wait for Ineos itself to ratify the official information of the French test.

