Egan Bernal: this is the race in which he will return to competition, video

Egan Bernal seeks his best form for the 2023 season and the Coppi Bartoli Week confirms him as one of the runners who will take part in the test.

Bernal withdrew two days from the end of the last edition of the Return to San Juan, Argentinadue to pain in the left knee.

That problem prevented him from being in the National Cycling Championships and did not let him travel to Europe in the month of February.

The race confirms it

He planned to debut in 2023 at the Return to the Valencian Community, but the team Ineos did not give him the endorsement for the displacement.

Nor was he in the last edition of the Paris-Nice, because the group of technicians indicated that it was better to go calmly in his recovery.

“Egan will be back in Europe very soon and hopefully he will be racing by the end of the month,” said Ineos Grendadiers team principal, Rod Ellingworth, to Cyclingnews. And that was confirmed.

The official page of the competition says: “The Colombian Egan Bernal, champion of the Tour de France of 2019 and of Italy spin of 2021, who will be another of the expected figures of the race”.

Egan Bernal will be in the Coppi Bartoli, a competition that will take place from March 21 to 25, there will be five stages in which the Colombian will test the state of his form.

