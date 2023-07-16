Egan Bernal: this is the medical report after the massive fall in the Tour de France

Egan Bernal He was one of the cyclists affected by a massive fall in the first kilometers of stage 15 of the Tour de France.

Bernal was on the left side of the group, which was marching at good speed in search of catching up with the escape that was taking shape at this moment.

official statement

In the video it can be seen that a fan, on the right side of the group, was outside the fences and with his arm gets in the way of one of the Jumbo Visma team riders.

team assistants Ineos they arrived quickly to attend to the 2019 Tour champion rider, who resumed the march, but with obvious blows.

The group, minutes later, on their social networks updated the health status of the Colombian runner in the test.

“He was in the fall. Happily, he quickly gets up and pedaled back to the group. If you are a spectator of this incredible event, give the cyclists space to run,” the group said.

