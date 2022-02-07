Egan Bernal: this is how the recovery goes from home

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal.
The Colombian cyclist left the clinic last Sunday.
February 07, 2022, 04:56 PM
Egan Bernal He continues to recover from his home and his family updated his health status, one day after leaving the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic.
“At this time he is in the company of his family and medical staff who will be in charge of monitoring his progress for a long time,” the statement said.
And he added: “His Ineos team in the company of the Sabana Clinic and other specialists are planning his recovery so that his whole body returns to normal function. It should be noted that the priority is rehabilitation.”
No time for his return
Bernal entered the clinic on January 24, after the accident that caused multiple fractures and for which he was hospitalized for 14 days.
The 25-year-old runner underwent five operations but was released on Sunday to continue his recovery at home.
“We do not have an estimated time for his return to the bicycle and training, this will be reflected as therapies are carried out and we have progress,” it was reported.
“Egan is very happy and grateful because, despite the circumstances, he is fully certain that the most important thing is to be alive and have mobility throughout his body. So far his recovery has been very fast and we hope that from now on continue to be,” it was reported.
February 07, 2022, 04:56 PM
