Egan Bernal: this is how the mural was vandalized by political comments in Zipaquirá

Egan Bernal is still waiting to find out in which world cycling competition he will have his official reappearance, after the serious accident he suffered on January 24 on the roads of Cundinamarca.

Until now, all the press rumors indicated that he could be in the Vuelta a Burgos. However, the Ineos team, the squad in which he runs, denied this information and did not present him in his line-up for the race.

Waiting for the date of his reappearance to be defined, Egan Bernal was once again the protagonist because of the mural in his honor that some vandalized in Zipaquirá due to his repeated political comments in the framework of the last presidential elections. Now, because that image in which harsh messages such as “You do not represent us” appeared was restored.

Its design is different from the original.

The restored wall

“Disappointment, does not represent us”was one of the messages that had taken over the tribute to the champion cyclist of the 2019 Tour de France.

Now, the design has been restored by the company Zipaquirá Destino.

The image now has an iconic double meaning, as it has allusions to the Giro d’Italia 2021 and the Tour de France 2019, the two great competitions that Bernal won in recent years.

