Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Egan Bernal, this is how he spends his days at work and on the beach in Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / TIME

The cyclist continues with his recovery process.

Egan Bernal advances with his recovery processwith hard work that he carries out in Europe, with his team Ineos, although he has also taken time for a good rest.

Egan, according to the latest photos he has posted on his social networks, is in Monaco, with his girlfriend María Fernanda Manotas.

The principality of Monaco is where the Ineos team usually trains and concentrates for the competitions.

The cyclist and his partner showed a couple of photos on the beach in Monaco, spending a moment of rest in the sun.

His girlfriend was not far behind and in his publications he also showed a photo while enjoying the beach in Monaco.

Mafe Specks

Photo published by Mafe Motas, Egan’s partner.

Photo:

INstagram of Mafe Motas

However, Egan does not stop working. Last Thursday he traveled to Europe, with the permission of his team, to advance his recovery process.

The doctor Gustavo Urizawho treated Egan from the moment of his accident, said 8 days ago that Egan was cured of his injuries and predicted that he will be able to compete again very soon.

“That is to say that from day 120 of the accident (May 24) I think Egan can torque, stand on the pedals and start competing in shape. His coaches in Europe must give the go-ahead, but from me that’s the news,” the doctor said that day.

Meanwhile, Egan has also been very active on social media, leaving various political comments that have generated debate in the country.

SPORTS

