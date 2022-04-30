Egan Bernal: this is Gustavo Petro’s response to his trills

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal.
The cyclist’s messages have caused controversy.
April 30, 2022, 12:34 PM
Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal has used his social networks to write political messages, days before the 2022 presidential elections.
Bernal has issued his concept on various topics in his trills and that has caused various reactions from all kinds of people.
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: another political trill that generates controversy and comments)
And one of them has been the candidate Gustavo Petro, who agreed with one of the rider’s comments.
Bernal traveled to Europe last Thursday to be analyzed by the doctors of the Ineos team, four months after the accident on the roads of Cundinamarca.
This was Gustavo Petro’s message.
