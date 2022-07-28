Rumors of the Colombian cyclist’s return to competition Egan Bernal They don’t stop and in recent days there has been a lot of talk that he will be part of the Ineos team in the Tour of Burgoswhich starts on August 2.

Bernal continues his recovery in Europeafter the very hard accident on January 24, in which he almost lost his life.

In social networks, the rider has shown a good state of form, with important background training at this time of year and after the mishap.

Trainings in Spain

The cyclist commented on networks that he was ready to return to competition, but it was learned that although this is true, the team has no interest in him returning soon.

A month ago, Bernal, on a twitch, with Domenico Pozzovivo and Vincenzo Nibali, He pointed out that the idea was that he would return, perhaps, in the Italian classics in October. A much more real idea.

The Burgos thing does not seem to be safe, especially when Bernal uploaded a photo and a text in his networks in which he warns that he left the concentration in Spain and returned to his residence in Monaco.

“After 3 weeks of concentration at altitude and hard training 👊🏽, I’m going back home and here we continue the preparation. Next big goal, to compete again 👌🏽 Hard work, patience, and conviction in what you do are keys to getting ahead! ”, she wrote.

If he was in the team’s plans to go to Burgos, the easiest thing would have been for him to have continued his training in Spain and not move to the Principality.

The truth is that Bernal’s return does not seem close, because there is no interest in him being in the Back to Spain, because what Ineos is looking for is that he recover well and not expose him.

After 3 weeks of concentration at altitude and hard training 👊🏽, I come home and here we continue the preparation. Next big goal, compete again 👌🏽

