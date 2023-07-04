Egan Bernal is 18 overall Tour de France, He is the best Colombian and Latin American in a classification that is still very open and that awaits the mountainous stages to be refined.

The first week of the competition has three vitally important fractions, of those that are expected for the show to arrive and the real conditions of the great favorites and those of Bernal, who has surprised.

the high mountain

The eyes of the Tour are opposite on the battle between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, but Bernal has their attention, having seen himself ahead in his first three-week race, following the terrible accident in January 2022, in which he almost lost the life.

The three great challenges of the Ineos team runner will take place this Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, with days of high mountain doses, in which their real state will be known.

“I’m not here to win the Tour, because I’m not in my best shape”, he said at the team presentation last Thursday, but Bernal knows that what is coming is a litmus test.

This Wednesday’s day between Pau and Laruns consists of 163 km, in which the caravan will find an out-of-category prize, another third and one first, the latter 17 kilometers from the finish line. A stage to warm up the legs.

Altimetry of Thursday’s day in the Tour de France. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

But Thursday is an ideal day for the attack. The favorites are going to move, the ambitious Pogacar and Vingegaard will disrupt the lot and Bernal will be ready to give his best.

Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque, Of 145 km it will be a very hard section, four mountain passes, one of the third category, the Tourmalet, out of category, and two first category, the Auspin and the finish line that will be found in Cauterets-Cambasque.

And as if that were not enough, on Sunday the first week of the race ends with a stage: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat and Puy de Dôme, de 182 km, with four mountain prizes, two fourth, one out of the category and two first, the end at the finish line.

Altimetry of next Sunday’s day of the Tour de France. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

There will be three stages that will mark the future of the Tour and in which Egan Bernal will know his true condition for the remainder of the event.

“I’ve done several races this year in the group, I’m in better shape and it’s nice to be up front, fighting at the front”, Egan Bernal on his return to the Tour de France. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/IhTKbbBM6B — Alfonso Hernandez (@AlfonsoH) July 1, 2023

