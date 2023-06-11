egan bernAl continues on his way to the Tour de France. To have been 12 in the general of the Criterium Dauphine It is a clear demonstration that the Colombian rider is in good condition, not ideal, but to defend himself.

Bernal was the best Colombian overall in the French competition that the Dane won, Jonas Vingegaardand had a good contribution in the mountains.

Bernal was the best Colombian overall in the Dauphiné, Jonas Vingegaard, champion

The keys

In the last three days of hard ascents, Bernal was close to the best in the race and was the second best cyclist in the Ineos team, behind Carlos Rodriguez, who finished ninth.

The performance of Egan, who had an accident last year on January 24 when he crashed into a bus, is important to analyze if he would have a place in the team of the Tour de France, to be disputed from next July 1st.

If Bernal goes to that competition, it will clearly not be to contest it. He is still in the process of finding the best form for him, but he deserves to be in the test as a helper, as a domestique.

in troubled river

The situation of Ineos, today, is not so clear. ethan hayterone of the riders who had to lead the Tour, fell, broke his clavicle in the Dauphiné and is out.

Daniel Martinezthe other Colombian, arrived at the last day of the Dauphiné this Sunday in the sixth box, but collapsed, lost his savings and was left with the balance in the red, finishing in 23rd place after more than six minutes.

Ineos He doesn’t have a clear leader for the Tour, he’s not going to win the race, but he can’t afford to go just to go or play a role.

You should go looking for a decent result, but your present is not good. There are many injuries in important runners and others do not show that the level is enough to face this tough challenge.

“I had strength, but I lack a bit of self-confidence. It felt good, but I was afraid of pushing too hard and maybe ‘exploding’. I leave with good feelings, super happy. Nothing, day by day, all of this is starting to be new for me, in general good”, said the runner during the week.

And he added: “Every pedal stroke I do with love and gratitude to my family, doctors and friends who are leading me to the path of my best version.”

Rodríguez is coming from a recovery from the clavicle fracture he had last March, the Dauphiné was his first race after that accident and he was the best in the team. Bad background. Will he go to the Tour? Good question.

Switzerland holds the key

We must wait for the analysis that the sports directors will do. This Sunday starts the tour of switzerland and there is another group of cyclists from the British structure that seeks to score points to go to the Tour.

there they run Thomas Pidcock, Kim Heiduk, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jonathan Narváez, Magnus Shefield, Connor Swift, and Ben Tulett.



For now, Bernal deserves to go to the race he won in 2019, as an assistant, but after the Tour of Switzerland everything will be clearer.

The road is not so difficult for him, since Ineos does not have much to hold on to.

