Egan Bernal: the novel is over, Ineos confirms the test in which it will compete

The British squad wants to take it step by step.
August 15, 2022, 07:23 AM
the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal will return to competition at the Tour of Denmark, which starts this Tuesday and will end on August 20.
The cyclist had an accident on January 24, when he crashed into a bus on the road that from Bogotá leads to Tunja.
Bernal was rushed to the Savannah Clinic in which multiple injuries were discovered, which forced him to go through the operating room six times.
Although his recovery has been quick and successful, the Ineos medical staff was cautious to give him the endorsement and return to competition.
For months it was speculated that he would return in the return to Burgos, but that didn’t happen in the end.
Later, it was known that it would be in the return to Germany, at the end of this month of August, but Ineos said on Tuesday that it would be in Denmark.
“Bernal has made remarkable progress in returning to racing with the team, which has seen the dedication of the rider, the rigorous efforts of his medical team and the many who have supported him throughout his journey back to race preparation.”
He added: “After a final evaluation over the weekend, the Ineos Grenadiers medical team authorized the Colombian to compete again; He is delighted to be able to take this important step and line up alongside his fellow Grenadiers tomorrow in Denmark.”
August 15, 2022, 07:23 AM
