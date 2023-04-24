Egan Bernal: the new photos with his girlfriend that made the networks explode

While Egan Bernal prepare the next race, which on paper is the Return to Romandie He has had time to reaffirm his love for María Fernanda Motas on his social networks.

Bernal, who has not been confirmed by the team Ineos in the Romandía line-up since next Tuesday, he uploaded two photos on his Instagram account that the networks have exploited.

(Tadej Pogacar suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery, is the Tour de France in danger?) (‘Supermán’ López: the sporting event with which he can return to Europe)

TO for and against

The Colombian cyclist has taken this season as a reunion with competitive cycling, after his accident on January 24, 2022.

In the photos, he is with his girlfriend, the one who accompanied him in the hardest moments after the strong incident.

Of course, the networks exploded, for and against the rider.

(Santiago Buitrago, sensational; podium in Liège; Remco, the champion)

Sports