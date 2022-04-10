Egan Bernal: the millionaire who cost him medical care after the accident

Egan Bernal is progressing satisfactorily in his recovery process after the serious accident suffered on January 24, on the roads of Cundinamarca.



Less than three months after the crash in which his life was almost compromised, the Colombian cyclist, reigning champion of the Giro d’Italia, is already riding his bike on national roads without much inconvenience.

Although for obvious reasons Bernal still can’t claim one hundred percent, the mere fact that he is back on his ‘iron horse’ is reason enough to get excited.

To get to this point, the care he received at the Sabana University Clinic was essential, the medical center where he was admitted as an emergency and underwent surgery due to the general diagnosis of “polytrauma secondary to a traffic accident.”In these days, the value that Bernal would have paid for the medical care he received was known.

‘The cost of recovery’

Bernal, last week, on the roads of Cundinamarca.

According to what Dr. Carlos Eduardo Santana Castro, a Colombian orthopedist, would have told the newspaper ‘Marca Claro’, “Counting the days in the ICU plus all the surgeries with medullary nails, medications and other tests, the account in Colombia is approximately 400 million pesos (100 thousand dollars) without counting all the expenses that include therapies and special food by the Ineos Team“.

In the United States, cites the portal in question, the surgeries would be worth about 800 thousand dollars. That is on North American soil Egan would have paid around three billion pesos.

