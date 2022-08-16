After 6 months and 21 days of the terrible accident that almost took his life, the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal returns to competition at the Tour of Denmark.

Bernal crashed into a bus on January 24 last, He was taken urgently to the Sabana Clinic, he underwent six operations after the multiple fractures he presented.

Life gave him another chance. That day she was born again, just as her mother, Flor Marina Gómez, said, days after that hard blow to the heart that was the accident of her son.

Egan Bernal “got it cheap”, because not only was he saved from dying, but from remaining in a wheelchair for the rest of his years, since the blow affected vital parts of his body.

First pedal of the drama

Around 10:01 in the morning, Bernal trained as if he were doing a time trial, along with several of his teammates on the Ineos team, Daniel Martínez, Brandon Rivera, Richard Carapaz, Andrey Amador, Carlos Rodríguez and Omar Fraile.

The time trial demands a lot of concentration and Egan, in his desire to always improve, monitored his speed. 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62… Boom! The training was over abruptly. An inter-municipal bus stopped on the same road where Bernal was beginning to pick up speed. The blow was dry and the back of the bus was as if it had been hit by another car.

As Egan became conscious, he did not realize, at first, what had happened to him. The only thing he asked for was something to ease the pain. Not even he himself knew the seriousness of his injuries. That was disclosed over the hours, while he became a regular visitor to the operating room.



He suffered fractured vertebrae, fractured right femur, fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung and several fractured ribs due to the strong impact.

Egan Bernal and the doctors who treated him at the Clínica de la Sabana. Photo: Sabana Clinic Press

Hour after hour, more injuries were revealed. It was confirmed that he was returning to the surgery room for an osteosynthesis of a fracture of the second metacarpal of the right hand and for the management of dento-alveolar lesions that he presented in his mouth.

Soon, perhaps sooner than expected, the 2019 Tour de France champion posted a message on social media: “After having a 95 percent chance of becoming a paraplegic and almost losing his life doing what he most I like to do. Today I want to thank God, @ClinicaUsabana, all his specialists for doing the impossible, my family, @mafemotas and all of you … ”, he published.

14 days after the accident, he left the clinic. He was discharged and posed, standing, next to the group of doctors who cared for him during all that time. The recovery changed scenery. Now he was going to his house.

His fans began to follow his social networks as if it were a reality show, waiting for a new sign of the evolution of his health. And Egan, little by little, was releasing them, which aroused optimism about his state of health.

rapid advances

On February 10, three days after leaving the clinic, Egan published a photograph with his masseur at Ineos, Cristian Alonso, to whom he left very special words.

“’My masseur’, and actually my friend, a trusted person and the one who has to put up with everything I have to say after each race, who lifts my spirits on hard days and often scolds me when I need it, has accompanied me at the height of my career and now in the most difficult moment, “he wrote.

And he added: “Almost 5 years working together and what he has done for me, many times is priceless, because it is the small details of day to day that really mark. After the accident he stayed behind to support my family and make sure that when he got out of the clinic he had everything I needed for my rehabilitation. We should all have a Cristian Alonso in our lives.”

The first steps, with the help of doctors; how he did push-ups on a stretcher, how he got on the exercise bike to take his first pedal strokes after the crash against the bus, 22 days after the accident were the news at that time.

It seemed incredible, but Egan, everything indicates, is made of another material. With a narration of a goal by Lionel Messi in the background, Bernal appeared in a video kicking a ball. The miracle continued.

The hard part was not crashing into a bus at more than 60 km/h, the hard part was getting up, accepting what happened, starting from scratch and coming back with my head held high. Tomorrow I compete again after 1 year. Tour Of Denmark here we go 🧑🏽‍🦽 Pdta. Bad weed never dies 😉 pic.twitter.com/XRm3Au7KgW – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) August 15, 2022

Given the seriousness of the accident he suffered, it is a miracle that Egan is already taking steps and, above all, pedaling. But his first goal was to fully recover the functions of his body, before thinking about returning to competition. It was a long process and, above all, a lot of patience.

The doctor who operated on him, Gustavo Uriza, said in April that he could now compete, that he had been cured, something that generated optimism and criticism.

“This is a first for us. Today we did the control scans of Egan’s spine, the accident was on Monday, January 24, and today (Tuesday) marks 92 days. I want to tell you that the odontoid fracture is completely consolidated and how it was done. with a transodontoid screw, then there is no involvement of the craniocervical junction; that is to say, he is cured of the fracture”, the doctor said at a virtual conference of the National Academy of Medicine, but it was not quite like that.

“The process of returning to being the cyclist of before is according to a complex and large planning. The first is rehabilitation, the second will be the retraining phase, and the third is training,” specialized doctor Gustavo Castro told EL TIEMPO.

“The advantage is that the fractures were surgically stabilized, that gives the endorsement to begin a rapid recovery to be able to start moving faster. The idea is that the tissues and the bone are allowed to stick in a good way, that they have the structure of this again, and that will take about six months,” Castro added at the time.

On April 27, the 2021 Giro d’Italia champion released information about his return to Europebut he was not going to compete, he would continue his recovery process near the Ineos medical department.

His landing on the old continent was important for him, as he redesigned his rehabilitation alongside his technicians, who personally realized at the time that his great star, his diamond, was going through.

Social networks, once again, were the best factor to find out what was happening today. Bernal began uploading videos of his long and difficult physical therapy sessions, which he alternated with hours on the bike.

bad news

But there was bad news, something that disturbed him and did not let him sleep peacefully. On May 12, his mother released the news that he was battling breast cancer.

Flor Marina said that days before her son’s trip to Europe the news was known, but that this was not an impediment for the broker’s plans to go ahead.

With his heart in his hand, Bernal followed his training to the letter, which were designed by the medical and physical department of Ineos, who wanted to see him recovered.

Practices were tough and Ineos began to see the possibility of him returning to competition. In the first instance it was said that he would return in the Vuelta a Burgos, then that he was ready for the Vuelta a España and that the best option was to see him in the Tour of Germany.

All of the above was a lie, just speculation. In a program on the Twitch social network, alongside Domenico Pozzovivo and Vincenzo Nibali, Bernal left his desire to return quickly, to have the conditions to do so last July, but he also made it clear that the British squad had no desire.

The truth is that that time the same cyclist warned that the option was to return to compete in the Italian classics in October, ending the season, something that was not fulfilled either.

Ineos, analyzing the pros and cons, seeing the evolution and the state of the corridor, determined that it be in Denmark, a race to which he arrives without the pressure of winning, of going for the title or for the partial victory.

It is important that I return, that I return to pedaling in a competitive batch. Although he has been training for months accompanied by his friends, in Denmark he will have the opportunity to find out what condition he is in.

The most important thing, now, is not whether he wins or not, the key is that he feels like a cyclist again, that he returns to the lot, one year and 11 months after his last competition. That is already a lot and it has a long way to go.

Ideally, Egan Bernal knows how he is after the terrible injuries that the accident left him last January. One thing is to train and another thing to compete, although this last word for him should not exist at that time.

It is difficult to know what his future will be, but returning to racing is a good sign. The season is already nearing its end and getting back into the rhythm in races like Denmark is important for him and the team.

Your first challenge will be to recognize the move in the group, be part of a lot, deal with your rivals, more than compete, more than win.

Know your ‘new’ body in competition, After the six operations and the long and painful rehabilitation segment, it will be Bernal’s goal these days.

At this time of year and after the heavy blows, it is clear that the first thing to know is the body’s reaction to those difficult days.

The endorsement for him to return to racing means that he is medically and mentally fit for it, to shoot, not to fight for a title.

Do not wait for a winning cyclist, who fights for a package, who fights for a general, you have to see Bernal on the bicycle ‘remembering’ old times, what he did before the unfortunate event.

It is also not known what level he will return to and if it will be the same Egan from the 2019 Tour or the 2021 Giro. No one knows, not the doctors, not the trainers and not even himself if he will be a competitive cyclist again and prepare for the big assault to get the title of a big one again.

For now, the important thing is that he returns, in a race that should not be demanding for him, that should have the connotation of knowing how he performs in a test and not always with the aim of obtaining a victory.

