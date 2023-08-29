Egan Bernal was close to the favorites of the Tour of Spainyesterday, in the stage between Andorra la Vella, Andorra and Tarragona, of 185 kilometers, the first date with the mountains, with a high finish, when he received an order from the number one car of the Ineos team.

Egan, gregarious luxury in Spain

Photo: Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe

The Colombian pedaled with what he had, holding on, because the rhythm was very strong.

Geraint Thomas, the group leader for the competition, was not having a good time, he began to lose meters, stayed, lost meters and the Colombian was ordered to accompany himtake it, give it a way so that it does not lose important time.

At that point in the fraction, only three Ineos riders survived, Bernal, Thomas and Thymen Arensman, but The one chosen to give the Welshman a hand was Bernalwho did the job and minimized Thomas’ losses.

Both entered the finish line 47 seconds after Remco Evenepoel, favorite, winner of the day and leader.

Overall, Arensman is the best on the team, 14, 45 seconds behind the Belgian, Thomas is 21, one minute 11 seconds behind, the same difference as Bernal, who saved him the day.

Bernal receives praise for his work

“Egan Bernal did a great job helping his teammates in the last kilometres”commented Ineos.

That herd work isn’t new to Egan. He doesn’t drop his face in embarrassment. He has been doing it since he reappeared after the accident in January 2022 and, without regret, he helps his leaders. It’s not a matter of pride, it’s a matter of professionalism and fulfilling a job.

In the last Tour de France he got tired of making way in the group, of covering the back of the Spanish Carlos Rodríguez who, in the end, finished fourth overall. And in the Tour of Spain he does the same, he is next to Thomas, the one to fight for the podium for Ineos, although apparently yesterday he did not arrive in his best shape.

“A win here would be very special, but I am here with the mentality of helping the team and doing the best I can for Geraint Thomas.”, he said the day of the presentation in Barcelona.

“The recovery is going well, improving little by little but now I am in that stage in which you do not see the progress month by month, it is not seen as fast as last year. I am still very motivated and trying to reach my best possible version”, said Bernal.

It is clear that his conditions are not the same as before the accident, which led him to be the leader in the Tour, Giro d’Italia and other events.

“Help the team in whatever way I can, feel useful and that I can make a difference if it’s not winning by contributing to the team. With that I would feel good, ”he said.

He seeks to recover a level that will lead him to fight a race, to rediscover being a cyclist and, incidentally, help the runners, those who once did that gregarious job, the one that today fulfills one hundred percent.

LISANDRO RENGIFO

WEATHER EDITOR

@LISANDROABEL

