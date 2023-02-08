The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He is already preparing his return to the Tour de France, in which in 2019 he became the first Latin American to win the most important stage race in the world.

After not riding the Tour in 2021, Egan had planned his return last year, but the serious accident he suffered on January 24, 2022 on the roads of Gachancipá (Cundinamarca) caused his season to be cut short and it was even feared that he would not I could run again.

However, Egan showed great strength and eight months after the accident he was back in competition, although without being able to fully push himself through the entire recovery process from the multiple fractures he suffered.

The rivalry between Bernal and Pogacar is revived

Now, Egan wants to seriously return to the fight and the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar He will be one of his great rivals in the fight for the Tour title. Winner in 2020 and 2021, Pogacar was unable to defend the title last year, which was held by the Dutchman Jonas Vingegaard: he was second.

Bernal already began his season in the Vuelta a San Juan, in Argentina, from which he withdrew when he was in fourth place in the general classification, due to pain in one of his knees, as a result of a fall in the first stage. . However, the issue did not go too far. For his part, Pogacar has not yet run any race this year.

The UAE Team Emirates, the Slovenian team, has already announced which will be the first races that Pogacar will compete this year and in one of them the first meeting of the year with Egan will take place. The two riders will meet in the Vuelta a Andalucía, which will begin on February 15.

Both the UAE and the Ineos Grenadiers will bring very strong squads to this race, which will go until the 19th of the same month. Egan will be accompanied by Tao Geoghegan Hart, 2020 Giro d’Italia champion, and Spanish Carlos Rodríguez.

For his part, Pogacar will have at his side figures such as the British Sam Bennett and the Polish Rafal Majka.

