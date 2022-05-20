Egan Bernal: the cyclist’s mother talks about his first chemotherapy

Flor Marina Gómez, mother of Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, had announced on May 13 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Immediately, he said that he would undergo treatment to combat the disease.

“I share this with you because I know that many times we see this type of distant situation and we believe that it happens to others but not to us. And well, this time it happened to me and I know that if God gave me this test it is because I can overcome,” he said then.

The first chemotherapy session was held this Friday at the Clínica del Country, in Bogotá. In this regard, Egan wrote: “She is a warrior. But I take the opportunity to send a hug from my heart to all the people with this disease and send them all my strength.”

This is how the treatment of Egan Bernal’s mother began

Flor Marina made a post on Instagram this Friday in which she told how her first chemo was. “I receive it with gratitude, with faith and with the best energy that everything will be fine, that every drop I receive will be a drop of life”, said.

“I know I’m in good hands and I trust my process! Today (Friday) they told me that little by little I will feel weak, my skin will be dehydrated, my hair, eyebrows and eyelashes will fall out. But you know? All that They are superficial things that will come back at some point, my priority is to be healthy and have vitality, “added Egan’s mother on her social networks.

