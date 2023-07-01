adam yates prevailed in the first stage of the Tour de France and is the leader, after the route of 182 kilometers with start and finish in Bilbao, Spainand in which the favorites were hurt and Egan Bernal He was the best Colombian.

Second in the last Dauphiné, Yates broke away with his brother down the Pike hill, 9km from the finish, to win by four seconds.

the slovenian Tadej Pogacar he prevailed by packing a small group of favorites, who came to 12 seconds.

Scary

The team cyclist UAE He had more strength in the final stretch of the stage and achieved his first individual victory in the gala round and prevailed a few meters ahead of his brother, who already had two, with about 20 seconds ahead of the peloton led by the Slovenian Pogacar, who entered with his arms raised for the victory of his teammate.

Yates, seen by the UAE as a backup leader if Pogacar has no legs, helped their leader climb Pike and then found the strength to leave with his brother Simon.

Both collaborated to maintain twenty seconds with respect to the group of favorites.

The stage was marked by a fall with about 20 kilometers to go to the finish line in which the Spaniard was involved Enric More, that he had to leave, and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, that he could continue but lost many minutes.

classifications

classifications

Stage

1. Adam Yates 4 h 22 min 49 sec

2. Simon Yates at 6 sec.

3. Tadej Pogacar at 12 seconds

4. Thibaut Pinot mt

5.Michael Woods mt

7. Jai Hindley mt

9. Jonas Vingegaard mt

10. David Gaudu mt

22. Romain Bardet mt

23. Egan Bernal mt

26. Harold Tejada mt

33. Ben O’Connor mt

53. Daniel Martínez at 3 min 13 s

61. Esteban Chaves at 4 min 59 s

70. Rigoberto Urán at 5 min 36 s

General

1. Adam Yates 4 h 22 min 39 sec

2. Simon Yates at 8 sec.

3. Tadej Pogacar at 18 seconds

4. Thibaut Pinot at 22 seconds

5.Michael Woods mt

7. Jai Hindley mt

9. Jonas Vingegaard mt

10. David Gaudu mt

22. Romain Bardet mt

23. Egan Bernal mt

26. Harold Tejada mt

33. Ben O’Connor mt

56. Daniel Martínez at 3 min 23 s

61. Esteban Chaves at 5 min 09 s

70. Rigoberto Urán at 5 min 46 s

