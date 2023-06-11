Sunday, June 11, 2023
Egan Bernal, the best Colombian in the Dauphiné, Jonas Vingegaard, champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Egan Bernal, the best Colombian in the Dauphiné, Jonas Vingegaard, champion


Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

Egan Bernal.

The last day was carried out over 152 km.

Giulio Ciccone prevailed in the last stage of the Criterium Dauphine, while the danish Jonas Vingegaard was crowned champion, in a day in which Egan Bernal he finished as the best Colombian overall.

Advance…

See also  Egan Bernal: experts contradict the cyclist's medical discharge

