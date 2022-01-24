the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca, which makes him say goodbye to much of the 2022 season.

Bernal adjusted everything for this year in which his ultimate goal was to win back the Tour de France, a race he won in 2019, but this black Monday for him leaves him at a bad time.

Like every day, Bernal went out to train with the other Ineos teammates who have been in Colombia for several days.

I was riding the time trial bike

Bernal’s group was made up of Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador, Ríchard Carapaz, Omar Fraile and Daniel Martínez, who attend a semi-concentration of the group in Cundinamarca.

Practice was going very smoothly. Bernal did work on the time trial bike in search of improving his level, The Achilles heel of Colombian riders.

Bernal was going at high speed on his bicycle, but he came face to face with an inter-municipal bus from the Alianza company, which stopped on the road to drop off a passenger.

The Ineos team cyclist did not notice the moment, when the car stopped and crashed into it, when the clock showed 10:01 in the morning.

The police reported that the accident occurred on the Bogotá – Tunja road, at kilometer 33 + 800, sector Gachancipa, site where part of the road was closed.

“The driver of the bicycle-type vehicle, who was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane, did not observe the maneuver made by the bus-type vehicle colliding from the back of it,” the police reported.

Bernal is lying on the floor, he was helped by his companions who came behind him and was urgently taken to the Savannah Clinicwhere he was treated.

