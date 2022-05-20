Friday, May 20, 2022
Egan Bernal talks about whether he is paid to support Fico: “Not everything is money”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal and Fico Gutierrez
Photo:

@eganbernal, EL TIEMPO file

The reigning Giro d’Italia champion continues to receive criticism for speaking out politically.

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal continues to comment on Colombian politics on social media while advancing on his return to training, with the Ineos team, on European roads.

After having publicly said that he will vote for Federico Gutiérrez in the presidential elections on May 29, the rider has received dozens of criticisms along with great shows of support.

Precisely, on the most acute comments for his position, Bernal referred in the last hours with a new series of tweets. In it, he was accurate: “Not everything is money,” he said.

‘Not everything is money’

Egan Bernal: reaction of Fico and more politicians to his tweet of 'giving away money'

Egan Bernal, along with Colombian politicians who have responded to his messages.

Photo:

@eganbernal, Vanexa Romero THE TIME, César Mélgarejo THE TIME, File

“There are people who believe that because an athlete gets into politics it is because they are being paid. It should be an offense for us, those of us who go out every day to work and put the honor of Colombia on high. To these political extremists I say NOT EVERYTHING IS MONEY“, Egan commented on the morning of this Friday.

“Pdta. I haven’t talked to anyone about Fico’s campaign, including him. But I hope to soon, because this mockery and attack on everyone who isn’t with them is low class. Attacking my respectful opinion only gives me more reason to people not to vote for them,” he added.

(Be sure to read: Schedule yourself: these are the must-see games for next week).

More news

SPORTS

