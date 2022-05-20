Egan Bernal talks about whether he is paid to support Fico: “Not everything is money”

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal continues to comment on Colombian politics on social media while advancing on his return to training, with the Ineos team, on European roads.

After having publicly said that he will vote for Federico Gutiérrez in the presidential elections on May 29, the rider has received dozens of criticisms along with great shows of support.

Precisely, on the most acute comments for his position, Bernal referred in the last hours with a new series of tweets. In it, he was accurate: “Not everything is money,” he said.

“There are people who believe that because an athlete gets into politics it is because they are being paid. It should be an offense for us, those of us who go out every day to work and put the honor of Colombia on high. To these political extremists I say NOT EVERYTHING IS MONEY“, Egan commented on the morning of this Friday.

“Pdta. I haven’t talked to anyone about Fico’s campaign, including him. But I hope to soon, because this mockery and attack on everyone who isn’t with them is low class. Attacking my respectful opinion only gives me more reason to people not to vote for them,” he added.

