Egan Bernal talks about whether he is paid to support Fico: “Not everything is money”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
@eganbernal, EL TIEMPO file
The reigning Giro d’Italia champion continues to receive criticism for speaking out politically.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 20, 2022, 07:12 AM
Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal continues to comment on Colombian politics on social media while advancing on his return to training, with the Ineos team, on European roads.
After having publicly said that he will vote for Federico Gutiérrez in the presidential elections on May 29, the rider has received dozens of criticisms along with great shows of support.
Precisely, on the most acute comments for his position, Bernal referred in the last hours with a new series of tweets. In it, he was accurate: “Not everything is money,” he said.
‘Not everything is money’
“There are people who believe that because an athlete gets into politics it is because they are being paid. It should be an offense for us, those of us who go out every day to work and put the honor of Colombia on high. To these political extremists I say NOT EVERYTHING IS MONEY“, Egan commented on the morning of this Friday.
“Pdta. I haven’t talked to anyone about Fico’s campaign, including him. But I hope to do so soon, because this mockery and attack on everyone who isn’t with them is low class. Attacking my respectful opinion only gives me more reason to people not to vote for them,” he added.
(Be sure to read: Schedule yourself: these are the must-see games for next week).
Pdta. I haven’t talked to anyone about Fico’s campaign, including him. But I hope to do it soon, because this mockery and attack towards each person who is not with them is low class. Attacking my respectful opinion only gives my people more reasons not to vote for them 👊🏽
– Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) May 20, 2022
More news
SPORTS
May 20, 2022, 07:12 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Egan #Bernal #talks #paid #support #Fico #money
Leave a Reply