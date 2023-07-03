Egan Bernal is back in the Tour de France and just the name of the only Colombian cyclist who has won the gala round is enough for him to lead the lot of the ‘beetles’.

In the ‘Grande Boucle’, next to Bernal is his partner at Ineos, Daniel Felipe Martínez from Soachun, while EF has Esteban Chaves and Rigoberto Urán, and Astana with Harold Tejada. But the figure of Bernal flies over the rest of him in his return to a Tour de France that he won in 2019 and to which he had not returned since, the following year, he abandoned it when he was defending the title.

In the first two days of the competition, Bernal has shown that he does not intend to give anything away. And, in the midst of his stay in France, was consulted for the criticism he received a year ago, in the framework of the last presidential election in Colombia, for expressing his political positions on social networks. And, by the way, he spoke about President Gustavo Petro.

Egan Bernal talks about President Gustavo Petro

This was Egan’s reaction to the announcement of the presidential candidate. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME / EFE

A year ago, in the midst of his recovery after the accident suffered on the roads of Cundinamarca, Bernal was very active politically.

The cyclist spoke and gave his opinion on social networks about the situation in the country and the options that were open during the presidential elections. In fact, for the second round of those elections, he did not hide his preference for the candidate Rodolfo Hernández and participated in the public debate.

This 2023, in the midst of his participation by the tour de franceBernal was questioned at that time.

“Egan, and among those difficult moments that he lived in recent times, there were many critics for his political positions that were public… what do you want to say about it?”Bernal was asked in a recent interview with ‘Semana’.

“On the political issue, I think that everyone knew what my position was. After the elections the only thing one wants is the best for the president of the country, the same, in any case, is the president“Egan said at the outset.

Later, Bernal commented: “People chose him (Gustavo Petro) and I hope he knows how to govern wisely, which is very complicated, and wish him the best. It’s been a year now, there are three left and I hope he does it in the best way”.

Egan gives the fight in the Tour de France

The 2023 Tour de France begins this Saturday, July 1. Photo: Luis Barbosa, Tour de France

In the first two days of the Tour de France, Egan Bernal has not saved his strength and his thirst for victory. At the start of the race, the stages in Spain, Bernal has stood out as the best Latin American. And, as he said, he hopes to continue fighting forward.

