Egan Bernal returned to a World Tour race this week. The Colombian kept up with the pace of the competition and came within 20 seconds of the winner of the first stage of the Tour of Catalonia, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

The Colombian, champion of the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro d’Italia in 2021, has had a lot of patience to return to competition, after the serious accident he suffered on January 24, 2022 on the roads of Gachancipá (Cundinamarca), which was about to cost him not only his career, but his life.



This year, Bernal had only participated in one race with Ineos, the Tour of San Juan, from which he withdrew as a result of a fall that affected one of his knees. At the time of the abandonment, he was in the Top 10 of the general classification.

Egan Bernal dropped from the batch of favorites to the title

Egan is considered one of the favorites to fight for the title, but from the outset, The Colombian took the pressure off and considered that he is not yet in top shape to be in the dispute.

“I am far from playing this week. I stopped three weeks after Argentina and I’ve only ridden for a couple of weeks,” Egan said at the start of the first stage of the race.

“As much as I want, I’m not going to be fine, you have to be realistic. The idea is to start with better feelings. The season is long and there are many races left. The important thing would be to aim for the others”, he added.

Bernal is riding the Tour of Catalonia for the third time and has already made a podium in this competition: he finished in third place in 2019, behind his compatriot Miguel Ángel López, champion of the event, and the British Adam Yates.

“I like this race, I’ve done it twice, I know it. I wanted to start one with a Wold Tour race to see how the sensations were. A seven-day race helped me to put days of racing on my body and it will be fine, we will see the progression, “added the man born in Zipaquirá.

