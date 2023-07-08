Mads Pederson won the eighth stage of the Tour de France, that was carried out between Libourne and Limoges, of 200 kilometres, in which Jonas Vingegaard defended the lead and Egan Bernal He is still the best Colombian, although he lost time.

Although it was a long day, very hot and flat terrain at the start and winding at the end, falls were the order of the day and Bernal saved them.

falls, the enemy

One of the victims was Mark Cavendishwho fell and had to leave the competition.

The 38-year-old cyclist from the Isle of Man was running for the last time in the Tour with that objective, entering the legend a little more, but a fall 63 kilometers from Limoges, the goal of the day, when he was running at almost 45 kilometers per hour, ended his story in a race in which he has left an indelible mark.

Cavendish went to land along with other cyclists, like the Spanish Pello Bilbao, and he could not rejoin the race, with ostensible gestures of pain in the left clavicle. Attended by the doctors on the asphalt, the rider was unable to rejoin the peloton.

6 km from the finish line, Simon Yates and other riders crashed and he lost important time for the general classification, in which he was fourth. It was also reported that Michael Landa he fell in that same incident.

This Sunday, ninth stage, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat and Puy de Dome182 kilometers long, with four prizes from Kontaña, the last of them at the finish line and out of category.