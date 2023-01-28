Sunday, January 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal suffers in San Juan: “I have incredible pain”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal is the best young man in the Tour de France.

Egan Bernal is the best young man in the Tour de France.

The Colombian cyclist had to withdraw from the Vuelta a San Juan.

“Pain in the left knee” have been the cause of the Colombian’s withdrawal Egan Bernal (Ineos) at km 18 of the sixth stage of the Tour of San Juan, as confirmed by the team.

See also  Egan Bernal, in limbo? The striking reinforcement strategy of the Ineos team

“Egan Bernal has reluctantly withdrawn from the Vuelta a San Juan due to pain in his left knee suffered in the fall in which he was involved in the first stage of the race,” explains in a statement. Ineos Grenadiers.

The winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia got off the bike at km 18 of the sixth stage that starts and ends at the Vicente Chancay Velodrome, near the capital of San Juan, with a route of 144, 9 km.

The Colombian cyclist, who suffered a serious accident a year ago, had started the season in San Juan with his goals set on the big events on the calendar, especially the Tour de France.

Bernal was fourth in the general classification after offering a good image of physical recovery last Friday at Alto de El Colorado. He was separated by 50 seconds from the leader of the test, his compatriot Miguel Ángel López (Medellín).

Egan’s pain

The ESPN network, which broadcasts the Vuelta San Juan live, issued a short video showing Egan lamenting the pain he feels.

See also  MotoGP | Rins: "The anger with the commissioner? He activated the airbag"

In the short clip, the Colombian states: “I have massive knee pain“, and makes gestures of discomfort for this annoyance.

PABLO ROMERO WITH EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Egan #Bernal #suffers #San #Juan #incredible #pain

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Daytona | 3rd Hour: Cadillac overtakes the Acura, a BMW already KO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result