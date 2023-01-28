Egan Bernal suffers in San Juan: “I have incredible pain”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal is the best young man in the Tour de France.
The Colombian cyclist had to withdraw from the Vuelta a San Juan.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
“Pain in the left knee” have been the cause of the Colombian’s withdrawal Egan Bernal (Ineos) at km 18 of the sixth stage of the Tour of San Juan, as confirmed by the team.
“Egan Bernal has reluctantly withdrawn from the Vuelta a San Juan due to pain in his left knee suffered in the fall in which he was involved in the first stage of the race,” explains in a statement. Ineos Grenadiers.
The winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia got off the bike at km 18 of the sixth stage that starts and ends at the Vicente Chancay Velodrome, near the capital of San Juan, with a route of 144, 9 km.
The Colombian cyclist, who suffered a serious accident a year ago, had started the season in San Juan with his goals set on the big events on the calendar, especially the Tour de France.
Bernal was fourth in the general classification after offering a good image of physical recovery last Friday at Alto de El Colorado. He was separated by 50 seconds from the leader of the test, his compatriot Miguel Ángel López (Medellín).
Egan’s pain
The ESPN network, which broadcasts the Vuelta San Juan live, issued a short video showing Egan lamenting the pain he feels.
In the short clip, the Colombian states: “I have massive knee pain“, and makes gestures of discomfort for this annoyance.
PABLO ROMERO WITH EFE
