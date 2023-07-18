The Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos) He assured that he has reserved strength in recent days to be in the best conditions this Wednesday during the queen stage and support the Spaniard carlos rodriguez in the fight for the third step of the podium of Paris.

“Yesterday (Monday) I didn’t even go out to train (in the rest stage), I was exhausted, I needed a day without a bike. Today I did the time trial calmly and I hope to be able to be well tomorrow (Wednesday) to support Carlitos in one of the decisive stages of the Tour,” said the 2019 winner.

Diminished by the hard fall he suffered last year, which nearly cost him his career, Bernal has become a gregarious for his teammates, especially for the Spaniard, whom he sees at 22 as a reflection of what he was him when he was propelled to win the Tour at that same age.

“I appreciate him very much, he looks like a good boy, at his age I found myself in a similar situation, I came from doing a little general but I didn’t think I’d be that far ahead. He is fighting for third place but he has all the merit in the world, because in front are Pogacar and Vingegaard, two of the strongest in cycling”, he pointed out.

“It brings back a lot of memories. We support him on the team, he’s mentally strong but sometimes it’s even him who teaches us, he’s 22 years old but he’s extremely professional,” he said.

Bernal indicated that his return to the Tour three years after his last participation is being “a very nice experience.”

“It’s my first big one in almost two years and the fatigue is felt.”

“The team gave me the confidence and the freedom to do the race as far as I could, we knew that at some point I was going to burst, but they allowed me to be there in the general. When we realized that I was not there for the general, I have been at the service of Pidcock, of Carlitos, It’s nice to be contributing to the team,” he said.

“The Tour, the toughest race in the world and this one of the toughest in history. The fact of being here and being able to contribute something to the team is enough for me,” he added.

Bernal acknowledged that he is having a hard time keeping up with one of the toughest Tour in history.

“It is being very hard, I have always believed that my forte was recovery, but it is my first big one in almost two years and the fatigue is felt”, he commented.

