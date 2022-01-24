Egan Bernal suffers an accident while training in Colombia

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca.

The first information warns that his state of health is good, that he does not have delicate bruises.

EL TIEMPO learned that Bernal crashed into a bus from the Alianza company in the vicinity of the municipality of Gachancipá.

First evaluation

He was helped by the people who accompany him daily in practice, who warned that although the blow was strong, the runner did not have serious injuries.

Bernal and a group from Ineos, including Ríchard Carapaz, Daniel Martínez, Omar Fraile, Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador and Carlos Rodríguez have been training in Colombia for several days.

Precisely, last week the Ineos group had a difficult moment, when a driver overtook a car after a curve and the group of cyclists was close to that action.