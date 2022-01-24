Egan Bernal suffers an accident while training in Colombia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombian Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team.
Colombian Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team.
The Ineos cyclist collided with a bus.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 24, 2022, 11:01 AM
the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca.
The first information warns that his state of health is good, that he does not have delicate bruises.
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal and Ineos train singing rancheras, video)
EL TIEMPO learned that Bernal crashed into a bus from the Alianza company in the vicinity of the municipality of Gachancipá.
First evaluation
He was helped by the people who accompany him daily in practice, who warned that although the blow was strong, the runner did not have serious injuries.
Bernal and a group from Ineos, including Ríchard Carapaz, Daniel Martínez, Omar Fraile, Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador and Carlos Rodríguez have been training in Colombia for several days.
Precisely, last week the Ineos group had a difficult moment, when a driver overtook a car after a curve and the group of cyclists was close to that action.
January 24, 2022, 11:01 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Egan #Bernal #suffers #accident #training #Colombia
Leave a Reply