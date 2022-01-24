Monday, January 24, 2022
Egan Bernal suffers an accident while training in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in Sports
Grand Prix

Colombian Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team.

Colombian Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team.

The Ineos cyclist collided with a bus.

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca.

The first information warns that his state of health is good, that he does not have delicate bruises.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal and Ineos train singing rancheras, video)

EL TIEMPO learned that Bernal crashed into a bus from the Alianza company in the vicinity of the municipality of Gachancipá.

First evaluation

He was helped by the people who accompany him daily in practice, who warned that although the blow was strong, the runner did not have serious injuries.

Bernal and a group from Ineos, including Ríchard Carapaz, Daniel Martínez, Omar Fraile, Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador and Carlos Rodríguez have been training in Colombia for several days.

Precisely, last week the Ineos group had a difficult moment, when a driver overtook a car after a curve and the group of cyclists was close to that action.

.
