Egan Bernal: social networks are unleashed with the announcement of his return

The Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos), winner of the Tour de France 2019 and the Giro d’Italia 2021, will compete again in the return to denmark this Tuesday, August 16, eight months after his serious training accident suffered in Colombia on January 24

The announcement has aroused many opinions from all his followers on social networks, where the cyclist was recently in conflict for his political positions.

Although his opponents persist, a shower of positive messages flooded Twitter, celebrating this return of the rider.

Rain of messages by Egan

You are an example of overcoming, dedication, encouragement, effort, perseverance, work, trust, love, a role model, if someone feels defeated in life, they should look for the story of Egan Bernal and it will surely help them not to faint in the try to move on — Manny1201 (@MannyGarcia1201) August 15, 2022

Egan, you are very big, let’s go the ideal return – Oscar Giraldo (@ohgiraldo) August 15, 2022

Egan, you are very big, let’s go the ideal return – Oscar Giraldo (@ohgiraldo) August 15, 2022

What good news Egan back to high-level competition congratulations to you.,.

.. – Carlos Alberto Camargo Rodríguez (@CarlosA66294453) August 15, 2022

Strength champion .. you have achieved triumphs that hundreds or thousands have tried and have not achieved .. go ahead — Cyborg. (@ItCyborg) August 15, 2022

May your path be full of satisfaction… hugs champion – Suzy Sierra (@suzysierraruiz) August 15, 2022

SPORTS

more sports news