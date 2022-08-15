Monday, August 15, 2022
Egan Bernal: social networks are unleashed with the announcement of his return

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in Sports
Fans comment on the announcement of the cyclist’s return to competition.

The Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos), winner of the Tour de France 2019 and the Giro d’Italia 2021, will compete again in the return to denmark this Tuesday, August 16, eight months after his serious training accident suffered in Colombia on January 24

The announcement has aroused many opinions from all his followers on social networks, where the cyclist was recently in conflict for his political positions.

Although his opponents persist, a shower of positive messages flooded Twitter, celebrating this return of the rider.

Egan Bernal

Rain of messages by Egan

