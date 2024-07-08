This Sunday a stage of the Tour de France quite complicated for Egan Bernal, Santiago Buitrago and all the cyclists in the group. The terrain played a trick on many who had to get off their bikes to get out of the gravel sections.

Stage 9 of the Tour de France The race was held in the city of Troyes, and featured a few fourth-category climbs, but was mostly flat. What really made things difficult for the riders were the 14 uncovered sections they had to tackle, many of them at the end.

Egan Bernal at the 2024 Tour de France.

Egan, dusty

An image of cyclists getting off their bikes to cross the unpaved stretches of terrain went viral on social media around the ‘Grande boucle’.

Egan Bernal, who remains the best Colombian in the overall classification of Tour, It also suffered the inclemency of the terrain and showed the traces left by a stormy fraction.

Through his official Instagram account, the Colombian rider showed how his team’s uniform turned out after the long day in which Anthony Turgis emerged victorious and he finished in 51st place in the stage.

Dusty all around, that’s how the 27-year-old cyclist finished, still hoping to get into the top 10 overall. He is in 13th place in the classification, 5 minutes and 25 seconds behind the leader. Tadej Pogacar.

“It was a real madness, a pitched battle inside. I don’t know how it looked on TV, but inside I think it was one of the craziest stages I’ve ever been in,” said the cyclist after the race.

Egan Bernal

“There were a couple of sections where I was in 30th position and I couldn’t see anything at all, so I had to stay up front. The unpaved sections were very loose, there were a lot of stones. Once you entered the section there were times when the bike stopped completely, it didn’t hold on to anything, it was quite difficult,” he added.

Egan Bernal and the main group will have a rest day on Monday, the first of the 111th edition of the Tour de France. The race will continue on Tuesday with a flat stage between Orléans and Saint-Amand-Montrond, 187 kilometres long.

Egan Bernal

