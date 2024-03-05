UAE Emirates won in the third stage of the Paris Nicea team time trial in which Ineos and Egan Bernal They defended themselves and remain in the fight for the overall race.

The hard day, which ultimately featured rain, left Brandon McNulty on an excellent day for that squad.

Bernal and his team lost 22 seconds with UAE, but equaled the time with Soudal de Remco Evenepoel and surpassed by 40 seconds the Bora by Primoz Roglic, who was the great victim of the day.

Good stage

Education EasyPost by Rigoberto Urán was third in the fraction, 20 seconds behind the winner, while Bahrain Santiago Buitrago He did not have a good day finishing tenth, 42 seconds behind the UAE.

There is no doubt that Bernal defended himself and leaves open the possibility of continuing in the fight for the overall race.

The corridor of Cundinamarca He is tenth overall, just 20 seconds behind McNulty, which clearly shows his state of form.

The Colombian has just won bronze in the national cycling road test, fifth in the Colombia Tour and in the O Great Way was third, behind Lenny Martinezsecond, and Jonas Vingegaardthe champion.

This Wednesday there is a tough stage, with six mountain prizes between Chalon-sur-Saône and Mont Brouillyof 183 kilometers, which will move the general.

Classifications

Stage

1. UAE Emirates 31 min 23 sec

2. Jayco AlUla at 15s

3. Education EasyPost at 20 seconds

4. Soudal at 22 s

5. Ineos mt

6. Visma at 38 s

10. Bahrain at 42s

11. Bora at 54 s

General

1. Brandon McNulty 8h 48m 53s

2. Finn Fisher-Blanck mt

3. Joao Almeida mt

4. Jay Vine MT

5. Michal Matthewus at 15s

6. Chris Harper MT

7. Luke Plapp mt

8. Remco Evenepoel at 18 s

9. Owain Doull at 20s

10. Egan Bernal mt

14. Rigoberto Urán at 23 s

18. Harold Tejada at 39 s

23. Santiago Buitrago at 42 s

