Marc Hirschi won the third fraction of the return to hungary which was fulfilled between Kaposvár and Pécs, 179 kilometers long, with five second-category mountain passes, ideal for climbers. and in which Egan Bernal he did an exceptional job and finished in the sixth box of the day.

The Colombian was in charge of disrupting the group, in the work of teammate, because meters later his teammate Ineos, Jhonatan Narvaezmanaged to jump the group.

broke up the group

Bernal, 30 miles from the finish, led the pack and selected the main group on a climb that featured ramps up to 10 percent incline.

Then the batch did its job. The team UAE Emirates He managed the hunt for the escapees and set a pace for the hard finale with some mountain.

In the last four kilometers the run got steeper and the climbers had to do a great job.

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

Hirschi was the first to launch and his wheel tried to reach Narváez and Bernal himself, but the Swiss rider climbed much stronger than the others.

The 24-year-old cyclist won the day and Bernal followed his lead, entering the sixth box and that is his place in the general classification, in an excellent performance that confirms that he has progressed.

This Saturday, more mountains, a day of 206 kilometers and that will unite Martonvásár with Dobogókő and that it will have a high end.

classifications

Stage

1. Marc Hirschi 4 h 26 min 57 s

2. Ben Tulett at 8 s

3. Max Poole at 10 s

4. Sylvain Moniquet at 12 seconds

5. Oscar Onley mt

6. Egan Bernal at 14 seconds

General

1. Marc Hirschi 12 h 15 min 04 s

2. Ben Tulett at 2 s

3. Max Poole at 16 s

4. Oscar Onley at 22 s

5. Sylvain Moniquet mt

6. Egan Bernal at 24 seconds



