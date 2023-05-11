Egan Bernal saves the day in the Tour of Hungary

The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal (Ineos) arrived in the main group and without problems, after the second stage of the return to hungary played this Thursday between Zalaegerszeg and Keszthely, of 175 kilometers, which was won by Fabio Jakobsen, new leader.

Bernal left for this day, after the exams that were carried out on Wednesday, when he was in a massive fall 1.1 kilometers from the arrival of the opening day.

No problem

The Ineos team warned that the champion of the Tour de France of 2019 he only had minor bumps and scratches and that he could continue in the race.

Several were the falls that occurred throughout the day. The rain and the wet ground were the worst enemies of the cyclists.

The third fraction will take place this Friday between Kaposvár and Pécs, 179 kilometers long, with five second-category mountain passes, ideal for climbers.

