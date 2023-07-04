Egan Bernal is writing a new chapter of his career in the 2023 Tour de France. The Colombian cyclist, the only one who has won the gala round (he did it in 2019), lives what is, in his words, “the most special Tour”.

Bernal, who a year and a half ago suffered a serious accident in which his life was almost compromised, has embodied in this year’s edition of the Tour a halo of hope that infects his teammates and all the fans.

The man from the Ineos team has successfully completed the first three days. And now he is preparing for two mountainous stages this week (Thursday and Sunday). However, before the fourth stage begins, the Tour de France sanctioned Egan Bernal. This was reported in his newsletter this Monday.

Egan Bernal, sanctioned in the Tour de France

In its official report this Monday, the Tour de France organization indicated that it sanctioned three riders: Egan Bernal (Ineos), Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin) and Chris Harper (Jayco).

“The cyclists were found depositing waste outside the assigned areas,” the document states.

So things, Egan Bernal received a sanction of 500 Swiss francs (2,328,346 Colombian pesos) and the subtraction of 25 points in the UCI ranking.

According to Oscar Restrepo, a commentator for ‘ESPN’, in the event of a repeat offence, Egan would receive the addition of one minute in the general classification as punishment.

This is how Egan goes in the Tour de France

Egan Bernal is 18th overall in the Tour de Franceis the best Colombian and the most outstanding Latin American.

This Monday Egan crossed the finish line with the same time as the winner of the day, Jasper Philipsen. Now, he will look to continue climbing in the general, in which he is 43 seconds behind the leader Adam Yates.

