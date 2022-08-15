Egan Bernal returns to a competition this Tuesday, when he is part of the Ineos team, which will compete in the Tour of Denmark, which will end next Saturday.

Bernal had an accident on January 23, when he went head-on into a bus, which was leaving a passenger on the side of the road that joins Bogota with Tunja.

(Egan Bernal: the novel is over, Ineos confirms the test in which it will compete)

(Luis Suárez, the new reality: the precarious locker room where he had to change)

emotional words

“The Ineos Grenadiers medical team has cleared the Colombian to return to competition; he is delighted to be able to take this important step and line up alongside his fellow Grenadiers tomorrow in Denmark,” the British squad said.

The last time Bernal was in competition was in the final of the Tour of Spain in 2021, so he has stopped being in the race for 11 months and 11 days.

“After what happened to me in January, this has been the moment I’ve been waiting for: to compete with my teammates again,” said the Colombian.

He added: “I cannot stress enough how difficult the last eight months have been for me, both physically and mentally. That day, and the journey I have undertaken since then, will be a part of me forever, it is something I will never forget.” “.

Bernal, once urgently admitted to the Saba Clinic, began a hard process, which lasted 204 days, from his accident until this Tuesday, which reappears in races.

“As well as the support I have received from my family, my girlfriend, the team, Ineos as well as my fans.. As human beings, we truly trust each other in our times of need, and this year has been a time of need for me. I can’t thank everyone who has been there for me enough,” Bernal said.

For months there has been speculation about the reappearance of Egan Bernal. It was said that in Tour of Burgos, the issue of the option of the Tour of Spain was touched on and after he speculated that in the Tour of Germany, but no, it will be Denmark.

“That support has been invaluable in motivating me every day to work hard so I can compete again. To all of you, a sincere thank you”counted.

(Conte and Tuchel: embarrassing ending, they solved their problems with blows)

(Piqué, the new fight with Shakira for one of his great luxuries)

Sports