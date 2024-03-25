The ladder of the International Cycling Union (UCI) moved after the last competitions of the WorldTourin which Colombian cyclists were protagonists.

Tadej Pogacar dominated the Tour of Catalonia as he wanted, he won three stages, the mountains and in the general classification he left nothing but crumbs for the others.

Manda Pogacar

Egan Bernal He was a great figure and that third place on the podium not only helped him gain more confidence, feel like the runner who can fight the race and climb the UCI ranks.

The Zipaquireño cyclist rose 154 places, so he was in box 136 with 682 points, an impressive rise.

Bernal was 36 places away from getting into the top 100 places in the rankings, something that could happen in upcoming races, such as the Return to Romandie.

The best Colombian is Santiago Buitragowhich rose four places, is 41 with 1,540 points. Einer Rubio is 84, down 10 places, with 1,080 units.

