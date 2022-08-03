Egan Bernal rode a bike on the road again, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian cyclist advances in his recovery.
August 03, 2022, 04:15 PM
Egan Bernal continues to impress. The recovery is going in the best way and this Sunday a video was released in which the current champion of the Giro d’Italia went out to train on his bike on the road.
Bernal had an accident on January 2 on the road from Bogotá to Tunja at the height of the municipality of Gachancipá and since then he has had difficult days since he entered the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic, where he underwent surgery five times.
This is the video.
Supernatural! Tears of happiness! Egan Bernal is back on the road, in the company of his girlfriend @mafemotas and his mother Flor Gómez and the group that gave him life “gross but determined” thanks to them today Egan returned to the road 🎥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 he is an alien, he is Colombian 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/dFwcFEkRDp
– Sebastián Araújo (@SebasAraujoVdz) March 27, 2022
