Thursday, August 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal rode a bike on the road again, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

The Colombian cyclist advances in his recovery.

Egan Bernal continues to impress. The recovery is going in the best way and this Sunday a video was released in which the current champion of the Giro d’Italia went out to train on his bike on the road.

See also  A millionaire travels at 417 km / h on a German highway without being fined

Bernal had an accident on January 2 on the road from Bogotá to Tunja at the height of the municipality of Gachancipá and since then he has had difficult days since he entered the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic, where he underwent surgery five times.

It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita, title 22 of Colombia in the World Tour)

This is the video.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Inzaghi: "It's a bit like this ... Lautaro? He needed to rest"

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Egan #Bernal #rode #bike #road #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Debate - What repercussions can Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan bring?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.