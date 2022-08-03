Egan Bernal rode a bike on the road again, video

Egan Bernal continues to impress. The recovery is going in the best way and this Sunday a video was released in which the current champion of the Giro d’Italia went out to train on his bike on the road.

Bernal had an accident on January 2 on the road from Bogotá to Tunja at the height of the municipality of Gachancipá and since then he has had difficult days since he entered the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic, where he underwent surgery five times.

This is the video.