Egan Bernal, Little by little, he returns to the roads normally, after the accident that forced him to withdraw from the Vuelta a San Juan, in Argentina, his first race of the 2023 season with the Ineos Grenadiers.

The champion of Tour de France in 2019 and from Italy spin in 2021 he suffered a fall in that competition, which affected one of his knees and forced him to stop his preparation process for his goals for the season.

“Egan is doing well, he continues to recover. The problem is not major. He continues in rehabilitation,” the doctor Miguel Gutiérrez, in charge of the knee operation and his recovery of the cyclist, told EL TIEMPO last Monday.

Bernal hopes to travel to Europe in a couple of weeks to start competing on that continent. His first race would be the Coppa Bartali, from March 21 to 25.

What races does Egan Bernal yearn to win?

While getting ready to return, Egan did a live on Instagram this Wednesday with the journalist Juan Charry and in it he answered some questions from Internet users who connected to the talk.

In that online broadcast, Egan revealed what race he would like to win, apart from the Vuelta a España, the only one of the three three-week grands that is missing from his record.

“The Strade Bianche. I like that race,” Egan said. This test has been held since 2007 and is a one-day race, with a very complicated finish, with cobblestones and ramps of up to 16 percent.

Egan was already third in that race in 2021, behind the winner, the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, and the Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe. He is the only Colombian to have finished on the podium. This year he will not be part of the competition, which will be held this Saturday.

But it is not the only race that the man born in Zipaquirá dreams of winning. He also revealed that one of the tests he is missing is the Criterium du Dauphiné, a race in which there is a great history for Colombian cycling: Martín Ramírez won there in 1984, Lucho Herrera in 1988 and 1991 and Daniel Felipe Martínez in 2020.

Egan has only competed once in the Dauphiné, in 2020, but did not start for the fourth stage.

SPORTS

