Egan Bernal is clear that he wants to return to the forefront of world cycling and their goal is to win titles in the big races of the 2024 season of the International Cycling Union.

Bernal competed this Sunday in the Saitama Criterium of the Tour de France and left an encouraging image after competing against the best on the planet such as Tadej Pogacar, Sepp Kuss, Peter Sagan, among others.

The 26-year-old cyclist tried to surprise in Japan in the last kilometers to stay with the test; However, the platoon pressed and UAE Team Emirates’ Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar, took the victory.

Egan and his desire to win the Vuelta a España

After a vibrant season finale, Egan gave an interview to the media Cyclingnews and there reflected on the serious accident in January 2022 that left him on the verge of death and his incredible recovery.

“The signature that I survived that is not normal, that’s why I’m happy to be alive. In cycling you only think about being number one and winning the Tour de France and that’s what I did before the accident, but when you realize that you are a normal person and that you can’t move in bed“, indicated the Zipaquirá runner.

And he spoke about his return to a major World Tour: “I was lucky. In the Vuelta, although I did not achieve great results, I was able to enjoy, “I attacked a lot and I wasn’t far from the best.”

For the Ineos Grenadiers cyclist It is vital to continue recovering your physical form, and reach the one he had between 2019 and 2021, years in which he won a Tour de France and a Vuelta a España.

In fact, Egan wants to become the first Colombian to win the UCI’s big three and in 2024 he aims for the Vuelta.

“When you have already experienced what it means to win a grand tour and I just need to win a big one like the Vuelta…So I think I can win it if I continue to have the mentality of being one of the best. For me, to be totally happy with my career, I only need La Vuelta,” said the Colombian champion.

However, the goal will not be easy to achieve, since he will race against world-class riders such as Vingegaard, Pogacar, Evenepoel and Roglic.

“Rivals like Evenepoel and Vingegaard want to win all the races, they arrive in good shape to win and for that you have to work hard and hard. I don’t think they have anything that I don’t have and vice versa, It would be nice to compare my level with theirs in a normal situation,” were the words of Egan Bernal for the aforementioned media.

For now, it has not been confirmed whether the Ineos cyclist will return to Colombia in the coming weeks to take a well-deserved vacation, or whether he will stay in Europe preparing for the 2024 season.

