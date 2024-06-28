The news exploded like a bomb: Egan Bernal will not compete in the road race of the Paris Olympic Games, which will be inaugurated on July 26 in the French capital.

Bernal, with Daniel Martinez, They were the two cyclists chosen by the Colombian Cycling Federation to be in those competitions, but the rider from Zipaquira, Cundinamarcait will not be.

The decision

Martínez will do the time trial and will be on the route with Santiago Buitrago, who will be the one to fill Egan Bernal’s quota, while Paula Patino will be the representative in the ladies competition.

Initially it was reported that the main reason for Bernal’s decision was that his team, Ineos, did not give him permission, but that is not the case.

This Saturday, the Colombian cyclist will start the first stage of the Tour de France between Florence and Rimini, Italy, but with our minds set on another objective.

“I feel much better this year, the sensations are very different from last year. I’m really looking forward to seeing how my body reacts to high-level competition during the race,” he said.

On the way back

The runner admitted that although it was not an easy decision to make, there was a stronger reason for not going to the Olympics than not having obtained a permit.

“It was a super difficult decision, it is the Olympic Games, but at the same time everyone knows how important it is for me, the team and Colombia to make the Back to Spain. It’s a race that I want to do no matter what, and I had to choose. Santi (Santiago Buitrago) will do well, he’s a good rider and he’ll do well,” Bernal told www.revistamundociclístico.com

Egan Bernal Photo:AFP Share

For the moment, Bernal will be one of the companions of the Spanish Carlos Rodríguez in Ineos, who last year finished in fifth place in the Tour de France and this time the idea with him is to fight for the podium.

