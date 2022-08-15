Egan Bernal will compete again in the Tour of Denmark this Tuesday, August 16, eight months after his serious training accident suffered in Colombia on January 24.

“After what happened to me in January, this has been the moment I’ve been waiting for: racing with my teammates again. I cannot stress enough how difficult the last eight months have been for me, Both physically and mentally. That day and the journey that I have undertaken since then will be part of me forever, it is something I will never forget,” says Bernal.

(Egan Bernal: the novel is over, Ineos confirms the test in which it will compete)

(Egan Bernal runs again 11 months and 11 days later, what did he say?)



The Tour of Denmark is a five-stage race, of category 2 Pro and that will end next Saturday.

It can be seen in Colombia

The first stage will be this Tuesday between Allerød and Køge222 kilometers long, with two mountain passes.

On Wednesday, the second fraction will take place starting and finishing in Assens, an individual time trial of 12 kilometers. On Thursday, in Denmark, the fraction between Otterup and Herning, long, 239 kilometers and two mountain prizes.

The penultimate day will be on Friday, 167 kilometers long, starting and finishing in Skive, with two short-ascent mountain passes.

The Tour of Denmark will end on Saturday with the section between Give and Vejle, 126 kilometers, with constant up and down.

The competition can be followed by Colombia signal from 8:30 in the morning and by Marca Claro at the same time.

(Piqué, the new fight with Shakira for one of his great luxuries)

(Conte and Tuchel: embarrassing ending, they solved their problems with blows)

Sports