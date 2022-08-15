At 25 years old, Egan Bernal will fulfill his dream for the second time. The Colombian, winner of the Tour de France in 2020 and the Giro d’Italia in 2021, will once again feel like a professional cyclist on the shores of the Baltic, where this Tuesday he will get on his bike to compete in the Tour of Denmark. Thus, almost seven months after the serious accident that he suffered in training and that almost cost him his life last year, the Ineos Grenadiers runner has confirmed his long-awaited return to the elite.

The British team, which has Bernal on its squad since 2018, confirmed the news this Monday in a statement through its social networks: “After a final evaluation over the weekend, the team’s doctors have authorized the restart of the competition. ”.

The Colombian, for his part, has been grateful and enthusiastic about the expected return: “I cannot thank everyone who has been by my side enough. That support has been indescribable, fundamental to motivate me every day to work hard to be able to compete again. To all of them, thank you from the bottom of my heart”. And he added: “After what happened to me in January, this has been the most anticipated moment of my career. I really want to compete again with my teammates”.

The Colombian will be shielded in the Tour of Denmark by six other Ineos cyclists: Omar Fraile, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jhonatan Narváez, Magnus Sheffield, Ben Swift and Geraint Thomas. The Danish round is made up of five stages and starts this Tuesday with a 227-kilometre day between Allerod and Koge.

