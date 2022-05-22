Egan Bernal ‘responds’ to Gustavo Bolívar’s message by Petro in Zipaquirá

Since the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal decided to demonstrate politically on his social networks, the responses of various politicians to his messages have not been long in coming.

This Saturday, after Bernal decided to compare some presidential candidates with the figures of Donald Trump, Iván Duque and Hugo Chávez, Gustavo Bolívar, senator of the Historical Pact, replied: “Neither Trump nor Chávez have governed in Colombia. Neither Petro has governed in Venezuela. Then, if that country did things wrong it was not because of Petro”.

If Fico is Duke 2.

You could say that…

The “old man” is Trump 2?

And Petro is Chavez 2? – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) May 21, 2022

This Sunday, in the afternoon, Bolívar published a video of the square that awaits Gustavo Petro in an act of his closing campaign in Zipaquirá. The striking thing was that he mentioned Egan Bernal.

“Zipaquirá, land of Egan Bernal awaits Gustavo Petro with a full square”Bolivar pointed out.

Egan Bernal’s ‘response’

A few minutes after Bolívar’s message, Egan indirectly ‘reacted’ with a harsh message: “One should not only go to Zipaquirá in search of votes, every 4 years with nice political speeches”.

