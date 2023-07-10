Egan Bernal cannot keep up with the pace imposed by the best in the Tour de Francebut his analysis is being positive, because in his return to a great tour after the accident that could have cost him his life, he accelerates his recovery.

Egan Bernal puts his chest after being left behind

“This race is going to help me a lot, it’s another level. Here I get things that training I wouldn’t have been able to do. This is the Tour, it is another level, nothing better than this to take another step in my recovery“, said Egan, winner of the 2019 edition.

“My ambition is to be among the best again, if I didn’t have it I would not continue riding a bike: I want to return to my best level, I hope one day to compete with them on the Tour. But for now I have to be aware that it will be a very tough task and that I have to win victories like being here on the Tour,” he added, almost responding to critics who ask for his level from before.

Bernal was left hanging on the ramps of the Puy de Dôme and could not even help his teammate Carlos Rodríguez, immersed in the fight for the podium.

“I tried to accompany him in the last 4 kilometers in case I could help him, but I couldn’t do much more and I stayed”, assured the Colombian, who was thus able to enjoy a mythical climb: “I enjoyed it because I was calm behind, I have been lucky to enjoy this legendary climb with a super cute landscape”.

(Also: Egan Bernal gave it his all: dramatic moment in which he ‘busted’ in the Tour de France).

Egan, gregarious luxury

The Colombian was hopeful about Rodríguez’s options in generalAlthough he asked that he not be pressured too much because he is 22 years old, the age at which Bernal won his Tour.

“The important thing is to be very constant, he’s doing well, we can’t forget that he’s very young, what he’s doing is impressive, you can’t ask for more,” he said.

“What he achieves will be positive, the team is very happy with what he has done. I’m going to support him in whatever way I can. In the future he’s going to be one of the best in three-week races,” he said.

More news

EFE