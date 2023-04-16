The present of Egan Bernal he leaves many questions in the air, after he returned from the brutal accident he suffered on January 24, 2022 in which he was almost left in a wheelchair and, in the worst case, could have died.

Bernal has returned to the roads. He did it in August of last year at the tour of denmarkafter a little more than six months of a long and painful recovery from the serious injuries he suffered when he collided with a bus that was stopped on the road leaving some passengers behind.

(

(Nairo Quintana: Is a door open for you in Europe?)

The champion of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia has had all the necessary effort to, first, recover the human being and, then, try to return to the bicycle in its best form.

The first has been achieved. After the serious accident and undergoing surgery seven times, Bernal’s humanity is recovered, but the cyclist still has a long way to go.

It is unknown what level he will be at and if he will once again be the rider who competes in the big races as he did before the accident.

The results

For the moment, the results have not accompanied him. Of the seven competitions in which he has participated after his return, he has only finished in two and in the other five he has withdrawn.

In 2022, he withdrew from the Tour of Denmark, the return to germany and in the turn of tuscany and finished 28 in the Sabatini Cup.

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

And so far in 2023, he abandoned in the Tour of San Juan and in the Tour of Catalonia, finished 93 in the Basque Country.

Criticism has rained down on him. The public expected him to return to victories, but it has not been like that, in a normal event.

Do you have defense?

The fans hope that this 2023 will be the year of his vindication, but it has not been and will not be possible, that is what the results he has obtained so far say.

“What happens is normal. Any normal person today would be in a wheelchair or recovering from that terrible accident. Recovery is out of the ordinary. He is riding a bicycle and that is his triumph, ”he said Rubén Pérez, coach of the Spanish team BH.

(Shakira returned to the charge against Piqué for a “xenophobic and racist” message, video)

And he added: “I saw him in two races and the level is not to which he has accustomed us, but he has left his life on the road. She stayed, but she made the effort to come back, she didn’t throw in the towel. He is interested in recovering his level ”.

Bernal looks for his form, tries to find his best pedal stroke, but the left knee problem that forced him to withdraw from the Vuelta a San Juan and change the program he had for the season has played a trick on him.

“It’s a matter of time. We have to wait. From winning the Tour to seeing him there in the back places is difficult, it is not his place, but what he does is admirable. Hopefully we can see him contesting the Tour”, said Pérez.

Egan Bernal (left) greets Richard Carapaz (centre) and Remco Evenepoel. See also Egan Bernal picks up the pace: new video on the road Photo: Quique Garcia. efe

Away from the Tour

The idea is to go to the Tour, but that is not so clear. The break he had after San Juan stopped his aspirations, his path, and today the teams must go to a race with their best men and not to rehearse.

“The level of cycling today demands a lot of work to attend races with the best men and not to train. There, the maximum must be given and Bernal is in a period of adaptation to the lot, ”he told WEATHER Bingen Fernandezadvisor of the Cofidis team.

“The mere fact that he is racing on a bicycle is his great triumph, after that bad accident. That he is alive and that he walks are his triumphs, but the one that runs on a bicycle is a phenomenal achievement, ”Fernández said.

For the Spanish coach, what Bernal does is try to recover the rhythm he has lost and that is difficult, it takes time. Being one hundred percent for a race like the Tour is ideal and the Colombian is not.

difficult task

“Recovering the rhythm, which is what he is doing, is not easy. Cycling is a job that entails many hours of sacrifice and for Bernal to return to being the cyclist he was before the accident is the goal, although it is not known if he will achieve it. At the races you have to reach one hundred percent, not halfway and more in a team like Ineos ”, Fernández sentenced.

The British squad has given Egan Bernal as long as possible. He has spared nothing to continue his recovery, return to competition, all under strict work, permanent monitoring and without any effort.

It is clear that they need the results, but Ineos is a team under construction. Its great leaders Geraint Thomas, 36 years old, he is no longer the strong runner of other years, and Bernal returns little by little, forcing them to change their idea.

They have a good quarry in which they appear Thymen Arensman (23 years old), Ehtan Hayter (24), Leo Hayter (21), Michael Leonard (19), Carlos Rodríguez (22) and Thomas Pidcoock (23), who work to one day fight in a Giro d’Italia, a Tour de France or a Vuelta a España.

his defense

I don’t understand why the criticism. Bernal does an exceptional job looking for the best way for him, to recover his level. It is not as easy as people think, it takes a long time to get back to the rhythm that is devilish today”, he continued.or Juan Manuel Gárate, Education EasyPost technician.



Gárate, who lives firsthand what it is to fight hard to win against Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic, Remco Evenepoel and others, knows that Egan Bernal’s task is not easy.

“You have to give it time. This year will be good for him, for him to meet again, but the good results are the least of it, they cannot be demanded of him after what has happened. His recovery is slow and he tries to do his best, don’t expect a miracle, ”added Gárate.

(James Rodríguez, owner of impressive data, leads the ranking) (Pan American Games 2027, in suspense; Petro has the last word)

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel