Egan Bernal reappears: great news after his hard fall in the Tour of Catalonia

Egan Bernal remains firm. After the alarms went off last weekend due to a hard fall in the penultimate stage of the Tour of Catalonia – a situation that made him abandon the race – this Friday it was confirmed that, for now, what happened was so just a scare

This was reported by the British team Ineos, the Colombian cyclist’s squad.

Egan Bernal reappears

As reported by Ineos, Egan Bernal will be in the Tour of the Basque Country, which begins on April 3 in Spain.

Until then, the team had reported that the only Colombian to win the Tour de France had no fractures. However, he did have wounds on his skin.

(Do not stop reading: Egan Bernal: first conclusions of his admirable return to competitions).

“It’s hard to tell what state Egan’s muscles are in, I’m sure he lost some mass. Even so, in his pedaling, you don’t see a man who has been through an accident as bad as the one he had.”the director of Ineos, Xabier Artetxe, told the specialized channel of ‘Sello Ciclístico’, before the retirement in Catalonia.

Along with Egan, at Ineos, in the race for Itzulia, there will also be Daniel Felipe Martínez and Brandon Rivera.

More news

SPORTS