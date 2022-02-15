Egan Bernal reappeared with a shocking photo

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team.
The Colombian cyclist continues to recover at home.
February 14, 2022, 07:20 PM
Egan Bernal returned to show how he is at the momentwhile recovering at home from the injuries left by the accident on January 24.
Bernal reappeared on his social networks with a photo showing how his neck turned out after leaving the clinic.
The 25-year-old runner crashed into a bus, while training on the time trial bike and suffered multiple injuries.
He has begun his rehabilitation and in recent days the video walking in his house has been encouraging for him and his followers.
Bernal entered the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic after the accident and was operated on five times there.
Fourteen days after being admitted, he went home where he is doing rehabilitation work, accompanied by a multidisciplinary team.
The current champion of the Giro d’Italia has kept the world informed about the progress of his recovery, but, as the family communicated, it is not possible to determine when he will return to the roads.
