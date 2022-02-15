Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egan Bernal reappeared with a shocking photo

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Grand Prix

Colombian Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team.

Colombian Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team.

The Colombian cyclist continues to recover at home.

Egan Bernal returned to show how he is at the momentwhile recovering at home from the injuries left by the accident on January 24.

See also  Tennis, Australia cancels Djokovic's visa

Bernal reappeared on his social networks with a photo showing how his neck turned out after leaving the clinic.

It may interest you: (James Rodríguez arriving to train in Qatar: ‘Don’t say we’ve already started’)

The 25-year-old runner crashed into a bus, while training on the time trial bike and suffered multiple injuries.

He has begun his rehabilitation and in recent days the video walking in his house has been encouraging for him and his followers.

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal shows how his neck turned out.

Bernal entered the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic after the accident and was operated on five times there.

Fourteen days after being admitted, he went home where he is doing rehabilitation work, accompanied by a multidisciplinary team.

The current champion of the Giro d’Italia has kept the world informed about the progress of his recovery, but, as the family communicated, it is not possible to determine when he will return to the roads.

See also  Egan Bernal began the battle for his recovery at home
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Egan #Bernal #reappeared #shocking #photo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lewandowski bans Dial 100 from being used against vaccines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.