After his beautiful battle in Paris-Nice (won by Tadej Pogacar) in March, David Gaudu and Jonas Vingegaard tackle the Tour of the Basque Country starting this Monday, a steep six-day race, appreciated by runners and that promises a beautiful spectacle.

Egan reappears

It will be the reappearance of Egan Bernal after the fall that forced him to withdraw from the Tour of Catalonia. Egan was confirmed as the head of the Ineos for this test, in a preparation plan thinking about the return to the Tour de France, which he already won in 2019.

He is also Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez he is the defending champion of the race, but will have to face some stiff competition.

First, the Danish from Jumbo-Visma, Jonas Vingegaard: the winner of the 2022 Tour de France, who was third in Paris-Nice, wants to give war this season to his young rival Tadej Pogacar, author of an excellent start to the campaign, but it won’t be this week.

But Vingegaard has other runners to watch. Among them, the Frenchman from the Groupama-FDJ team, David Gaudu. This French climber likes the Tour of the Basque Country, where he won the last stage in 2021, at the top of the fearsome Mount Arrate, near Eibar, ahead of the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, absent in this edition.

This year, the traditional arrival at Arrate was suppressed, but the sixth and last day of the race, on Saturday, will also be the queen stage of the race: seven difficulties in the round, including three third-category climbs, a port of second and three first.

The initial stage, after the start in Vitoria, seems promised to a sprinter, something rare in the Tour of the Basque Country. Afterwards, the other days will normally be won by climbers.

In the peloton there will be other renowned riders, such as Enric Mas, Simon and Adam Yates, the locals Mikel Landa and Ion Izagirre, winner of the Miguel Induráin Grand Prix on Saturday.

Brandon Rivera completes the Colombian triplet for Ineos in this race, which will also include Sergio Higuita, Rigoberto Urán, Esteban Chaves and Camilo Ardila.

on tv

Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

The Tour of the Basque Country will take place from April 3 to 8.

Stage 1

Monday April 3 / Vitoria-Gasteiz – Labastida

Route: 165 km

TV: Colombian Signal

8:30 a.m.

SPORTS and Efe

