During the last hours, Egan Bernal, the only Colombian cyclist to win the Tour de France, sparked a great controversy on social networks due to a couple of tweets in which he decided to talk about politics.

The cyclist, who is about to return to Europe after the first two months of his recovery from the serious accident suffered in January, in Cundinamarca, 248 characters were enough to cause a stir.

The initial tweet

In his first message, published on Wednesday, Bernal noted: “We do not need more division, we need them to unite us as a people and motivate us to create a bigger country. Someone who divides does not deserve to be president. It had to be said and it was said”.

Tomorrow I am traveling to Europe, and I am worried about leaving Colombia in this transcendental political situation

We don’t need more division, we need you to unite us as a people and motivate us to create a bigger country.

Someone who divides does not deserve to be president

It had to be said and it was said. – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) April 27, 2022

Although in principle the tweet had not aroused so many reactions, with the passing of the hours, several politicians have chosen to react. Sergio Fajardo, presidential candidate, Rafael Nieto Loaiza, former presidential candidate for the Democratic Center, and José Felix Lafauire, executive president of Fedegan, among them.

Egan is an extraordinary example of physical and mental strength. His comeback is extraordinary. In addition to a privileged physique, he knows very well where he stands. And he loves Colombia. https://t.co/FUbRqEP759 – Sergio Fajardo (@sergio_fajardo) April 28, 2022

the second tweet

“I am not an economist, but my common sense tells me that… giving away money is not going to be able to last long and end up in something good. I believe that the solution is to generate decent employment and think about the future, because this is not going away.” to fix in 4 years”Bernal wrote this Thursday night. Since then, the reactions have not stopped coming.

I’m not an economist, but my common sense tells me that… Giving money will not last long and end in something good. I believe that the solution lies in generating decent employment and thinking about the future, because this is not going to be fixed in 4 years. – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) April 29, 2022

Federico Gutiérrez and Jhon Milton Rodríguez, presidential candidates, and Enrique Peñalosa, former candidate, are some of those who have reacted to the rider’s letter.

Egan you are a pride for the country. I am so glad you made a satisfactory recovery in such incredible time. Thank you for thinking of the country. I completely agree with you, the best social policy is job creation. https://t.co/TLhlr9xRvz – Fico Gutierrez (@FicoGutierrez) April 29, 2022

Egan Bernal responds

“In a tweet that I write they tell me that I am on the left, in the other that I am on the right, if they knew that I do not like extremes… and clearly in this one they will tell me that I am lukewarm. That only shows that certain political sectors They must stop generating hatred in the people and unite us”wrote the cyclist on the morning of this Friday after the stir unleashed.

In a tweet that I write they tell me that I am from the left, in the other that I am from the right, if they knew that I do not like extremes… and clearly in this they will tell me that I am lukewarm

That only shows that certain political sectors must stop generating hatred in the people and unite us – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) April 29, 2022

Egan Bernal must be arriving in Monaco, where he will be evaluated by the Ineos team staff to determine his physical condition and start thinking about a date for his return to competition.

SPORTS