Egan Bernal returns to the Tour of Spain after being confirmed by the Ineos team in the test that will start in Barcelona on August 26 and will end on September 17 in Madrid.

It will be the second time that Bernal has taken part in the race, as he did so in 2021, when he finished in sixth place, 13 minutes and 27 seconds behind the winner, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

Bernal will be ready to help his leader, Geraint Thomas, to fight for the title, although the podium would be ideal, since his rivals, Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel will be the ones fighting for the final victory.

Egan Bernal (right), together with Miguel Ángel López in the 2021 Vuelta a España.

The Colombian continues to seek to recover the level of a great champion, which he had before the accident on January 24, 2022; he comes from doing the Tour de France, in which he finished in the 36th box.

It is the second time that he has done two three-week races in the same year, since in 2021 he ran the Giro d’Italia, which he won, and then he was in the Vuelta. This time, the big difference is that he does two big competitions in a short time, since he will be at the starting line of the Vuelta one month and three days after finishing the Tour de France, in which he finished in the 36th place. 2 hours, 38 minutes and 16 seconds from the great champion, the Dane, Jonas Vingegaard.

“Very happy in the Vuelta with this news. The truth is that for our organization that Bernal rides the Vuelta is very important. I hope he continues to recover in the best way,” Javier Guillén, director of the Vuelta, told EL TIEMPO.

And he added: “It helps Bernal to be in the Vuelta because he continues to gain confidence. Managing anxiety, competing in the race is what the cyclists want after these unfortunate events, but Egan continues to pick up the pace and the Vuelta is ideal, I have no doubt about that”.

In Europe they welcome Egan going to the Vuelta

For Manuel Beltrán, who was part of the Mapei, US Postal and Liquigas teams, among others, the fact that Bernal is going to the Vuelta is good for the rider himself.



“I see it as viable for him to do it, despite the short time between the Vuelta and the Tour. I don’t think the month after finishing the Tour will take its toll on him”, Beltran specified.

The one known as Triki Beltrán warns that the idea that Bernal is going to help is key.

“You don’t have to force it. He has to enter the dynamics of the lot, and running is what gives that. Returning to the competition is reuniting with the cyclist he was,” Beltrán said.

Egan Bernal will return to competition 34 days after the end of the Tour, very little time to recover with a view to making an outstanding performance, but that is what is not expected, since he is not yet at his best.

Daniel Martínez (left) and Egan Bernal.

“He has had time to rest. He finished the Tour and could do better in the Vuelta. He is part of a great cartel, since only Tadej Pogacar is missing. He goes without the responsibility of going for the general classification and that suits him, ”said Eduardo Chozas, a former cyclist.

